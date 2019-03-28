Kia reveals Mohave Masterpiece, SP Signature concepts in Seoul

Mar 28, 2019, 3:29pm ET

by Justin King

The company has not confirmed if either model will launch in the US market.

Kia has unveiled a pair of concepts at the Seoul Motor Show, the Mohave Masterpiece and the SP Signature.

The Masterpiece carries forward the Mohave nameplate available outside the US. The model was also known as the Borrego in the US when it arrived for a single year a decade ago before a quick retirement.

Kia describes the Masterpiece as a "rugged and robust" large SUV that hints at how the brand could adapt its latest designs for the "off-road" SUV segment. The front end features a new take on the 'tiger nose' grille, no no clear boundaries between the grille and LED headlamp elements.

The SP Signature is a smaller crossover that points to a design direction for Kia's India-market SP. The company notes its 'global' ambitions, suggesting the Signature may preview a US-bound model to help fill the company's lineup.

Kia is also due to reveal the smaller Venue crossover next month in New York.